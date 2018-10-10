LG V40 update focuses on improving camera performance

The LG V40 ThinQ was launched on October 3. It will be available in-store starting October 18, but it is already on pre-order online and at all major carriers. If you end up purchasing one, you’ll probably be surprised to see an update notification as soon as you turn it on. It looks to be a “Day 1” update and manufacturers often times push these out to fix some last minute imperfections.

This particular LG V40 update is focused around the camera, and the overall camera experience and performance. As per the description, it improves low-light image quality. It also improves low-light HDR and AI camera image quality. The changelog also mentions improvements for white level, outdoor brightness, as well as auto-focus performance.

Overall, this seems to be a major LG V40 update that, while specifically addresses the camera, improves the overall device UX.