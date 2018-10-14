LG pushes V40 ThinQ pre-order launch early

LG originally intended to launch pre-orders of its five-camera Android phone, the V40 ThinQ on October 19 in direct competition with when pre-orders for the iPhone XR would begin. Considering that Apple is pretty much counting on that model to make up the bulk of its holiday sales this year, it’s probably a bad idea to do that.

So, it’s decided to move up V40 pre-orders to today. You can get it at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, B&H Photo, Best Buy and other retailers. The GSM-unlocked version is $949.99.

For all pre-orders, LG is giving customers a free DJI Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal and a 256GB microSD card. Customers must also register to receive a one-year extension of the limited warranty — two years total.

AT&T is offering a complicated “buy one, get one” deal where customers can get an LG V35 ThinQ or LG V40 ThinQ and receive credits for another one of the devices. However, they must add a new line of service, put both devices on AT&T Next or Next Every Year payment plans and subscribe to DIRECTV service (excluding DIRECTV NOW) with a package minimum of $29.99 per month.

Sprint is offering half-off the LG V40 ThinQ, charging $20 per month on a 18-month Flex lease. Customers can pay six more monthly payments to own or turn in their device and upgrade. It’s $480 total.

US Cellular is offering the cheapest baseline price at $899.79 or payments of $24.99 for 30 months. The network is also offering switching customers an additional $150 off.

Verizon is offering $200 off through a 24-month device payment plan, taking the V40’s effective price down to $779.99.