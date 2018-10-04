Android

LG V40 ThinQ Announcement, OnePlus 6T Design Changes Explained | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.


On Pocketnow Daily, the LG V40 ThinQ was just announced and yes, it brings five cameras. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 were announced yesterday bringing some powerful internal changes. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau just confirmed design changes in the OnePlus 6T and explains them. Some new leaks of the Huawei Watch GT have just emerged showing a new design and improved specs. We end today’s show with some leaks of a Sony Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra showing a new design language.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.