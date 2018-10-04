LG V40 ThinQ Announcement, OnePlus 6T Design Changes Explained | Pocketnow Daily

Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.





On Pocketnow Daily, the LG V40 ThinQ was just announced and yes, it brings five cameras. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 were announced yesterday bringing some powerful internal changes. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau just confirmed design changes in the OnePlus 6T and explains them. Some new leaks of the Huawei Watch GT have just emerged showing a new design and improved specs. We end today’s show with some leaks of a Sony Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra showing a new design language.