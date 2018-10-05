Android

Fall trifecta: LG V40 ThinQ, Nokia 7.1, Surface Headphones | #PNWeekly 326 (LIVE at 2p ET)

Contents

Three events, one week. Think it couldn’t get busier? Think again. More’s coming next week, too.

But for now, we have plenty to to look over: the LG V40 ThinQ, Watch W7, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones and HMD Global with the Nokia 7.1. Let’s get going. It’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on October 5th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

All the events

See you next week!

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
HMD Global, LG, Microsoft, Nokia, Nokia 7.1, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Surface Headphones, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Studio 2, V40 ThinQ, Watch W7
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.