You can’t say no to this LG V40 ThinQ deal on Sprint, just $10/month

LG isn’t as popular in the smartphone world as it should be, but they’re definitely trying to get more sales. This deal lets you get a very promising smartphone, the LG V40 ThinQ, but only from Sprint.

If you feel like buying an LG V40 ThinQ this is the right time. It’s usually $40 per month over 18 months on Sprint, but right now and until November 1st, you can buy it for just $10 a month. This can only be achieved through the Sprint Flex Lease plan that allows you to change your device to a newer model in the last month of the lease. Now, if you want to keep it, you would only need to pay $40 more for other 6 months. That would add up to a total of $420 for the device after 24 months.