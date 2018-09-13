Triple-camera LG V40 ThinkQ coming October 3

October is going to be pretty busy. Microsoft is kicking things off on October 2 with its Surface event. October 9 is Google’s Pixel day, when we expect to see the new smartphones and some Pixelbooks. October 16 will bring us the new Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones. Add LG to that list and it suddenly becomes even more exciting.

We already know what to expect from the LG V40 ThinQ. We also knew it was coming in October, but we weren’t really certain of the date. Now, according to the manufacturer, the triple-lens LG V40 will be introduced on October 3. There will be a global press event in NYC, as well as another event on October 4 in Seoul.

The teaser video below clearly shows how the chaebol wants you to use the triple-camera LG V40. One normal camera, one wide-angle lens, and a third one dedicated to zoom. The best of all worlds, so far.

Rumors anticipate the setup to be comprised of: 12MP f/1.5 lens with 1.4-micron pixels + 16MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens with 1-micron pixels + 12MP f/2.4 2x optical zoom lens with 1-micron pixels. Additionally, an 8MP+5MP dual shooter will be placed on the front.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor will be powering it all, like any of this year’s flagships. 6GB of RAM will help the triple-camera LG V40 run smoothly. There will be 64GB and 128GB of storage space options, and the screen will be a 6.4-inch QHD+ POLED FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.