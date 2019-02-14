Verizon LG V40 ThinQ deal stacks half-off plus BOGO(ish) for everyone

Got a couple of lines to bring over to Verizon? Perhaps you’re able to upgrade and add a line? Consider getting an LG G7 ThinQ. Or an LG V40 ThinQ. Or two of them. Or one of each!

Technically two separate deals, the first gets a customer half off the price of a G7 ($375) or V40 ($490). The second will take $750 off another G7 (making it free) or V40 ($230 total price), whichever is cheaper.

Keep in mind that customers must start at least one new line to take advantage of this two-part deal and that the devices must be put on a 24-month device payment plan. Credits should come in monthly.

Hit the link below this story to get in on the action.