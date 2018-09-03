The new LG V40 is coming in October and we already know what to expect

New information has been revealed concerning the LG V40. LG’s newest flagship will arrive to the market in October, and it will come with some great specs, well if we leave the battery size out of the equation.

The new LG V40 will arrive just in time to compete in the smartphone market with the Huawei Mate 20 series and the OnePlus 6T. This device will make tons of users happy, and others not so much. Its specifications include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB of storage space. It will also include a 6.4-inch QHD+ POLED FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a notch. Its 5 cameras will include 12MP f/1.5 lens with 1.4-micron pixels + 16MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens with 1-micron pixels + 12MP f/2.4 2x optical zoom lens with 1-micron pixels in the rear and 8MP + 5MP in the front. It will still deliver excellent audio quality with Quad DAC, Stereo Boombox, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The only disappointing number in these specs is the one for the battery size that gives us 3,300mAh. This was in order to give us a thinner device. Anyways, we still get IP68 water and dust resistance rating and unlocking features that include fingerprint, facial and voice recognition.