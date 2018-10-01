LG V40 camera leak explains how the five shooters will work

The LG V40 should become official this week, on Wednesday. LG’s been building the buzz and anticipation around the device. The company has even officially teased the five cameras on the phone, out of which three are on the back. We’ve rounded up all the rumors and leaks you should acknowledge about in order to know what to expect from the LG V40.

The latest information comes from Evan Blass and tries to shed some light on the triple-camera setup. It is important because the V40 will be the company’s first smartphone with three cameras. LG phones in the past have always been unique about employing a wide-angle lens, in addition to the normal shooter. Some competitors employ zoom/telephoto lenses as a secondary option, but LG has stuck with the wide-angle approach.

Looks like the V40 will bring the best of both worlds. On the back, the V40 will employ a standard, a super-wide-angle, and a telephoto/zoom lens. This way LG is trying to suit all possible needs, from shooting normal frames to capturing more with the wide-angle unit to zooming in without getting closer.

The front will feature two cameras as well, hence the five cameras LG was teasing. Today’s leak reveals that, in addition to the standard selfie shooter, LG will also implement a wide-angle camera. This will be particularly useful for people taking group selfies or trying to capture as much as possible from the background they’re shooting against.

Other than the cameras, the LG V40 is expected to pack a 6.4-inch display with QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120), a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6- or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3,300mAh battery.