It’s official and nearly unobtainable — LG V35 Signature edition

LG’s second “Signature Edition” phone is now official.

Following up on the LG V30S, the V35 Signature Edition will have a drastically smaller scope: it will only be available in South Korea with pre-orders running through to August 13.

In addition to the standard V35 specs, users will be treated to 256GB of storage, a zirconium ceramic finish for scratch-proof surfaces and a complimentary pair of B&O Beoplay H9i Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation — that in itself is a ₩700,000. Plus, LG is offering a leather case and laser engraving as well as extended after-sales care.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that the V35 Signature Edition will cost ₩1,999,800 or about $1,791. Only 300 units will be made available for pickup.

AT&T allegedly made the case for why the V35 ThinQ would be the more prestigious phone when going up against the G7 ThinQ, so there’s only the sky from that point to take up the luxury factor.