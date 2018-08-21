LG TONE Bluetooth headsets updated with Google Assistant

LG’s series of neck-weighted Bluetooth headsets will be receiving two important updates at IFA 2018.

The LG TONE Ultra SE will be a quieter update in a way, but a louder one in another. Like the LG TONE Studio, the band will not only have attached earbuds, but also a speaker on it for personal space audio. It will be a monaural unit, but that should mean that it’s affordable.

Another new model is the LG TONE Platinum SE with Google Assistant built in. The Assistant has a dedicated button for users to tap and access instant answers for queries. It even offers Google Translate services as well — much like how the Google Pixel Buds were touted for that. Hardware-wise, the Platinum SE features a dynamic driver more commonly seen in over-ear devices for enhanced bass and a balanced armature unit to fill in the high end.

No pricing has been announced yet — plenty of those details will have to wait until even after IFA.