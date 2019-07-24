LG to supply Apple with flexible OLED panels for the 2020 iPhones

LG is ready to start manufacturing OLED panels on its new E6 line in Korea, and Apple reportedly jumped on the opportunity to add LG to its list of flexible OLED suppliers for the 2020 iPhones, breaking Samsung’s current monopoly on the matter.

LG panels have been used in the past by Apple on display replacements, but the company was not able to manufacture volumes required for Apple’s mass production of iPhones. Adding LG as a supplier will allow Apple more wiggle room, as reports suggest that Samsung, currently in a monopoly position, is charging as much as $100 for panels used in the iPhone X, Xs, and Xs Max models.

LG still has more work to do on optimizing its production and capacities in order to manufacture volumes, but, with lines kicking off in the third quarter, the company should be able to accommodate Apple extra needs in 2020.