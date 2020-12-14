After the LG Wing, the company is said to be preparing another smartphone under its ‘Explorer Project’. It is said to be working in ‘LG Slide‘. The phone looks like one of those concepts that seem cool but appear to still be a distant reality. However, that could change in the coming times! It could be launched sooner than expected. A new report claims that the company is working on bringing the LG Slide to the market in the first half of 2021.

As per a report from KoreaITNews, LG is all set to launch the LG Rollable / LG Slide, Rainbow and LG Q83 in the first half of 2021. Amongst these, the Rainbow is said to be its flagship handset, which could be launched in March 2021. Rainbow is expected to be a classic flagship, the next device in the V-series. It will be a bar phone, and the report says it is the successor to LG Velvet and succeeds the V series such as LG V50 ThinQ. It is also said to come equipped with Wacom’s AES (Active Electrostatic) stylus pen.

As for the LG Slide, the company seems to be closing in on the official necessities before the launch as the device was spotted in South Korea’s carrier intranet database. The LG Slide aka LG Rollable has already been registered in South Korea’s carrier intranet database. It carries the carrier model number LM-R910N and the unlocked model number is OMD-LM-R910N. There is little else to know about the upcoming rollable phone, but carrier registration hints that LG could be working on it. The second ‘Explorer Project’ smartphone is unlikely to be a successor to the LG Wing, but it could be the start of something all-new.

It is rumored to come with a rollable OLED display. In November, LG filed two trademark applications at the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the name LG Rollable and LG Slide with just two days difference between them. The previous trademark patent for the LG Rollable also suggests that the new device may also feature stylus support.