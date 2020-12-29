LG is all set to introduce a new TV lineup at its CES 2021 event. It will launch its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at the all-virtual event. The upcoming product will be the top-of-the-line product offering among its 2021 premium TV lineup. As per LG, the Mini LEDs as a light source are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions, courtesy of quantum dot and NanoCell technologies. The upcoming 2021 lineup will include 10 new 4K and 8K models. These will cover a wide range of large screen sizes of up to 86 inches.

The new LG QNED Mini LED TVs will exist right beside the OLED TVs, which offer self-lit pixels and independent dimming control. The company is aiming to offer a compelling option for consumers with its new technology. These TVs will have a new panel structure enhanced by LG’s advanced Mini LED backlighting. It will enable them to deliver a truly immersive viewing experience in the LCD space.

With its QNED Mini LED TVs, LG is combining quantum dot and NanoCell technology in one product. It is claimed to produce “incredibly accurate colors while the advanced LED backlight offers better contrast and deeper blacks for images of exceptional vibrancy and realism.” The company will offer up to 120Hz refresh rate with their new TVs.

The Mini LED backlighting comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in very high HDR image quality with amazing “contrast and blacks, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy,” says LG.

Our new QNED Mini LED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice. These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward. Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company.