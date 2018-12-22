One of the most exciting tablets could be coming from LG

It’s been quite a while since we were excited about a tablet, let alone an LG tablet, granted, the Korean manufacturer didn’t release one in a long time. A recently uncovered patent filed with KIPO (Korean Intellectual Property Office) could be a good indication that things are about to change. The patent filed describes a nearly bezel-less tablet that also includes a fabric covert. This enables users to use it as a cradle when unfolded, according to the report that mentions the patent.

Another patent filed on the same date describes a wireless keyboard that also includes a touchpad. Chances are that this accessory could be very well used with the tablet described above. LG is no stranger to such a design, since the LG Tab Book Duo from three years ago followed similar principles.

You can find the graphics and renders above and below, courtesy of LetsGoDigital. However, as with any patent filing, as exciting as it may be, it’s best to remain skeptical. Just because a patent has been filed or granted doesn’t mean that it will soon, or even, materialize in a commercially available product.