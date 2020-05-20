LG has today added a new stylus-toting phone to its lineup – the LG Stylo 6. The company’s new mid-ranger looks quite attractive for a phone that costs just over $200 and it also brings DTS:X 3D Surround Sound support to the table.

The USP of LG Stylo 6 is, of course, the built-in stylus, something that is hard to find on any phone out there unless you spend a few hundred dollars more and get a Galaxy Note series device from Samsung. Here’s a quick look at the LG Stylo 6’s internal hardware:

LG Stylo 6 Specifications

Display 6.8-inch FHD+ Processor 2.3 GHz octa-core RAM 3GB Storage 64GB

Expandable up to 2TB Rear Cameras 13MP primary

5MP wide-angle

5MP depth Front Camera 13MP Software Android 10 Battery 4,000mAh Dimensions 171.2 x 77.7 x 8.6 mm Weight 219 grams

LG Stylo 6 Price & Availability

LG Stylo 6 costs $219.99, but Boost Mobile is currently offering it with a limited time 20% discount that brings the price down to $179.99. However, Boost Mobile is limiting the purchase to two units per buyer.