LG has today added a new stylus-toting phone to its lineup – the LG Stylo 6. The company’s new mid-ranger looks quite attractive for a phone that costs just over $200 and it also brings DTS:X 3D Surround Sound support to the table.
The USP of LG Stylo 6 is, of course, the built-in stylus, something that is hard to find on any phone out there unless you spend a few hundred dollars more and get a Galaxy Note series device from Samsung. Here’s a quick look at the LG Stylo 6’s internal hardware:
LG Stylo 6 Specifications
|Display
|6.8-inch FHD+
|Processor
|2.3 GHz octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
Expandable up to 2TB
|Rear Cameras
|13MP primary
5MP wide-angle
5MP depth
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Software
|Android 10
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Dimensions
|171.2 x 77.7 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|219 grams
LG Stylo 6 Price & Availability
LG Stylo 6 costs $219.99, but Boost Mobile is currently offering it with a limited time 20% discount that brings the price down to $179.99. However, Boost Mobile is limiting the purchase to two units per buyer.