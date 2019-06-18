LG Stylo 5 render leaks, shows little to no changes over Stylo 4

A year ago in June LG announced the Stylo 4, and rumor has it that the Stylo 5 can be expected next month, if the date printed on the wallpaper shown on the display in the render is accurate. The renders you see above, courtesy of Android Headlines, allegedly depict the LG Stylo 5, and show off minimal changes on the outside.

Probably the main selling point of the device is the actual stylus it ships with, sadly not visible in the renders. On the inside, the Stylo 5 should pack incremental updates to its processor and RAM, and, while reports have not yet tackled the issue of specs, it should be an upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 450 processor and 2GB of RAM.

The Stylo 4 launched in the US, depending on the carrier, for $299 ($229.99 on Cricket) so we expect roughly the same price point for the Stylo 5 as well.