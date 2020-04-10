LG has today launched a rather odd, but decently powerful smartphone called the LG Style 3. The phone has a familiar glass and metal build, but the most interesting aspect about it lies under the hood – the Snapdragon 845 chip which is now over two years old.

Aside from the dated chipset, the LG Style 3 is a decent mid-ranger that packs a pixel-dense QHD+ OLED display and has an IP68 build. Listed below are the LG Style 3’s key specifications:

6.1-inch QHD+ display

Octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor

Dual rear cameras (48MP main + 5MP depth)

8MP selfie camera

4GB of RAM

64GB storage

3,500mAh battery

The LG Style 3 is priced at JPY 35,000 (~$350) and will go on sale in June in Japan. The new LG mid-ranger appears to be a carrier exclusive for Docomo and is unlikely to make it outside of the Japanse market.

Source: LG