LG has today launched a rather odd, but decently powerful smartphone called the LG Style 3. The phone has a familiar glass and metal build, but the most interesting aspect about it lies under the hood – the Snapdragon 845 chip which is now over two years old.

Aside from the dated chipset, the LG Style 3 is a decent mid-ranger that packs a pixel-dense QHD+ OLED display and has an IP68 build. Listed below are the LG Style 3’s key specifications:

  • 6.1-inch QHD+ display
  • Octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor
  • Dual rear cameras (48MP main + 5MP depth)
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • 3,500mAh battery

The LG Style 3 is priced at JPY 35,000 (~$350) and will go on sale in June in Japan. The new LG mid-ranger appears to be a carrier exclusive for Docomo and is unlikely to make it outside of the Japanse market.

Source: LG

