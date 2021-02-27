Well, looks like LG phone owners in the US are finally going to get a taste of Android 11. Yes, a majority of OEMs began seeding the update a while ago, and Google has even released the first Developer Preview of Android 12. But hey, it’s better to finally have it, than not getting the upgrade at all. The update is rolling out for both Verizon and T-Mobile units of the LG flagship.

The official support page for LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW on Verizon mentions that the update started rolling out on February 26 and it carries the build number V600VM20a. But there is some disappointment here. The likes of Samsung have released the March security update for some of their phones, but the Android 11 update for LG V60 ThinQ arrives with the January patch.

T-Mobile, on the other hand, is shipping the Android 11 update (build number V600TM20f) with the February security patch. Notably, the update also enables 5G SA (Standalone) for LG V60 ThinQ units on its network.

As for the changelog, you get the usual set of goodies such as floating bubbles for notifications, overhauled controls, native screen recorder, notifications, wireless Android Auto, and scheduled dark mode. You also get better privacy tools such as the ability to grant one-time app permissions.

Listed below are some additional changes that the Verizon-locked LG V60 ThinQ gets:

Wireless Emergency Alert: Applications and Menu update: In Settings > Network & Internet > Wireless Emergency Alerts, the menu has been updated with Google WEA.

Tap & pay: Tap & pay is now shown when NFC is on, and disappears when it is off. It has also moved from Default apps to Settings > Connected devices > NFC.

Camera:

Tutorial slider: The order of tutorial in the slider windows has been changed to Camera modes and Front/rear cameras. Also the background color has changed to black.

Quick Video: Press and hold the shutter button to record a short video. Drag and hold the button for burst mode.

Switch camera button: The button shape has changed in Photo, Video and Time-lapse mode.

Quick settings:

Three icons (Focus mode, Bedtime mode and Nearby Share) have been added to the main notification panel from the edit list (hidden).

Focus Mode: You can pause distracting apps and hide their notifications on your schedule.

Bedtime Mode: Avoid interruptions such as calls and notification while you sleep.

Nearby Share: Turn on for sharing with nearby devices together.