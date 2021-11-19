LG smart TVs will soon support NVIDIA GeForce NOW letting you stream PC games

LG and Nvidia have announced that they would be working together on bringing the GeForce Now cloud gaming service to select LG smart TVs back in January. Today, LG announced that support for the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service is finally here, and it will start rolling out the beta this week to_ “select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets.”_

The GeForce Now webOS application is currently in beta, and it will only be available on select LG TVs. All GeForce Now tiers will be supported by default, including the recently introduced tier that takes advantage of the new RTX 3080 pods (via XDA-Developers).

As a quick recap, the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service lets you stream your already purchased and eligible games over the internet. Users are only required to link their Steam and other supported game accounts to sync up with Nvidia, which in return will display and let users play supported games over the internet on any supported devices. The service is already available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and iPad OS.

LG TV owners will be able to play over 35 free-to-play games instantly without any additional hardware. The games include Rocket League, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and more. All titles can be played up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. Streaming in 4K at 60fps will still be exclusively available on the Nvidia Shield TV box.

If the Nvidia GeForce Now service is available in your country, and you own a supported LG smart TV, you can go ahead and see if you have an update available and see if you can play any of the 35 games that are supported. We have also recently shared some deals on some LG OLED TVs, which you can view here.