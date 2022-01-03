LG smart TVs, Philips Hue smart lightbulbs and more are on sale right now

We keep receiving great savings from Amazon.com, where we have found a vast selection of smart TVs on sale. First up, we have the LG OLED C1 Series currently receiving a 24 percent discount on its 65-inch model that translates to $603 savings. This means that you can purchase your new smart TV for just $1,897. In addition, this model comes with Alexa built-in, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, Gaming Mode, and more. Suppose you are considering going for a larger-sized display. In that case, you can also consider the 77-inch model that currently goes for $2,997 after seeing an $808 discount that represents 21 percent savings, and you get the same amazing features.

Still, you don’t need to spend that much to get a new smart TV. For instance, you can also check out the LG NanoCell 80 Series that is also on sale. You can get the 75-inch model for $1,097 after receiving a $403 discount. However, this model will only deliver 60Hz refresh rates, but you will also get AI-powered 4K Ultra HD and other great features. If you can settle for a 65-inch model, you can take one home for $847 after a $253 discount. or get the 55-inch model for $647 and score $153 savings. Finally, the LG Class G1 Series OLED Evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is another fantastic option for those who want to go all out, as it is currently selling for $2,400 after seeing a $400 discount over at Best Buy, and if you choose to pick one up from Buy Dig, you will also get a $200 Visa Gift Card with your purchase, a $40 Visa Gift Card and CPS 4 Year Accidental TV/Projector Extended Warranty, a total of $739 completely free of charge.

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV LG NanoCell 80 Series Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike

Other deals include the Philips Hue White, and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb that is currently receiving a $54 discount representing 40 percent savings. This means that you could get your three-pack for $81. However, you are also eligible to get an extra 15 percent discount with the on-page coupon, meaning that you could get your new Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-pack for just 69.

And if you want to get fir while watching your favorite shows, you can consider purchasing the Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $848 after receiving a 29 percent discount that translates to $351.99 savings. Or opt for a more affordable choice that comes as the Body Rider Body Flex Sports Upright Exercise Fan Bike that goes for just $100 after a $90 discount.