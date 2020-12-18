LG is said to be preparing another smartphone under its ‘Explorer Project’ after the launch of its LG Wing. The upcoming phone is being referred to as LG ‘Rollable.’ Previously, it has been claimed to be named ‘LG Slide‘. Recently, a report claimed that the company is working on bringing the LG Rollable to the market in the first half of 2021. Now, specs and price of the upcoming phone have appeared online.

These come from popular tipster Tron on Twitter. The tipster revealed that LG Rollable’s launch is scheduled for March but it could be postponed to June. In another tweet, he claimed that the launch is set for May. However, this reiterates with previous reports that claimed that the smartphone will launch sometime in the first half of 2021.

#LG #Rollable possible price:

2359 USD



Launch scheduled for March, may be delayed to Junehttps://t.co/WYhMRZAwCu — Tron (@cozyplanes) December 17, 2020

The LG Slide aka LG Rollable has already been registered in South Korea’s carrier intranet database. It carries the carrier model number LM-R910N and the unlocked model number is OMD-LM-R910N. The smartphone is rumored to come with a rollable OLED display. It could feature a 7.4-inch Rollable display. There are different aspect ratios that it is expected to work in.

For instance, there might be a Phone mode with 2428 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, Video mode could have a 2428 × 1366 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while it could also include a Productivity mode with 2428 × 1600 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The LG Rollable is tipped to sport 16GB of RAM and be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, it might pack a 4,200mAh battery.

The tipster claims that LG Rollable could cost USD 2,359, which could make it the costliest smartphone in its segment. The previous trademark patent for the LG Rollable also suggests that the new device may also feature stylus support.