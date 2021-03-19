LG Rollable Phone
Image Credits: LetsGoDigital

LG gave us the first glimpse at its upcoming rollable phone back in January. Since then, we’ve heard conflicting rumors surrounding the device. However, the company has already confirmed that it will be launching the LG Rollable in 2021. Now, the phone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, which indicates that the official launch is just around the corner.

The LG Rollable has received Bluetooth SIG certification. While the certification doesn’t reveal any specifications of the upcoming device, it does highlight the phone’s model number — LM-R910N — and product name — LG Rollable. Moreover, the certification mentions that the device is an “End Product”. This leads us to believe that the device is all set to launch in the coming months.

Earlier leaks have said that the LG Rollable could launch in June. It is tipped that the phone was supposed to be launched in March but it has been postponed to June. The device has already been registered in South Korea’s carrier intranet database. It also revealed the same model number of LM-R910N.

The LG Rollable could feature a 7.4-inch rollable display. It is likely to work in different aspect ratios. There might be a Phone mode with 2428 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. You could also get a Video mode that might have a 2428 × 1366 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Similarly, it could also include a Productivity mode with 2428 × 1600 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The LG Rollable is rumored to come equipped with 16GB of RAM. Moreover, it is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset. It could come with a 4,200mAh battery.

We expect the company to start teasing its upcoming device in a couple of months as the LG Rollable it tipped to launch in June. However, there is no official confirmation on the launch date.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

