LG is not the quickest when it comes to rolling out the latest Android updates for its phones, and same is the case with Android 10. At long last though, the company has revealed the Android 10 update rollout schedule for its phones.

The first phone to get a taste of Android 10 will be the flagship LG V50 ThinQ, and it will get the update in February. The LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is second in line, and it will receive the Android 10 update in Q2 2020.

Older flagships that include the LG G7, LG G8S and LG V40 are scheduled to get the Android 10 update in the third quarter of 2020. Lastly, the LG K50S, LG K40S, LG K50 and LG Q60 will be updated to Android 10 in the last quarter of the ongoing year.

Source: LG Newsroom (Italy)