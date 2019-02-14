Android

LG Q9 One is the company’s first Android One phone under a different name

LG is taking its Android One commitment to back home with the same device it had launched at IFA 2018.

The Times of India reports that the LG Q9 One is due to launch at Korean Carriers from February 15 for ₩599,500 or about $530. As the LG Q9 resembles the LG G7 Fit, this device resembles the LG G7 One, the first Android One device from LG launched last summer.

As a refresher, the device runs with a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 6.1-inch quad HD display, Quad DAC Hi-Fi, BoomBox speaker, MIL Spec shock resistance, IP68 rating and a 3,000mAh battery. The big difference from a G7 ThinQ would be that it would not run LG’s UI, but a near-stock version of Android with a faster update track.

 

