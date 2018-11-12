LG Q9 leaks complete with mid-ranger specs

Rumor has it LG is preparing a new Q-series smartphone, and that will reportedly be the LG Q9. The render you’re seeing above is allegedly depicting this LG Q9 that first popped up in the headlines in September. Accompanying the image is also a set of possible specs about the phone. Obviously, there will be a notch at the top, as you can clearly see from the image, and as you’ve seen on previous LG models this year.

Looking at the screen, it appears to have a 19:9 aspect ratio judging by the height of the display, and the notch. The report claims that said screen will have a diagonal of 6.1-inches, and hints towards an FHD+ resolution.

There will allegedly be 4GB of RAM on-board, and the two storage options LG will offer with the Q9 are reportedly 32GB and 64GB. The Snapdragon 660 chip is hinted to power everything, in addition to a 3550mAh. Despite not being able to see the back of the phone, it will allegedly have a fingerprint scanner, but there is no mention about the camera system at the moment.