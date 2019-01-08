LG Q9 introduced as another LG G7 variant (basically the LG G7 Fit)

Do you remember the LG G7 Fit? Let’s refresh your memory: LG announced the G7 Fit as part of its IFA 2018 push, alongside the LG G7 One. Now, take the same phone, put it into the context of CES 2019, add a new color, renamed it, and you have the LG Q9. It is destined for the home Korean market, and it will set people back KRW 500,000, which is roughly $445.

The spec sheet is basically the same, including the 6.1-inch QHD+ screen, Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Even the IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings have been kept. A 16MP main camera sits on the back, above the fingerprint scanner, while the selfies are being shot with an 8MP shooter on the front. Battery rating stays at 3,000mAh, and supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. There’s also Quad DAC technology for better sound, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as FM radio capabilities.

The colors for this model are Carmine Red, New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue. The phone will be available in July in Korea.