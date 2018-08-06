Last year’s LG Q8, announced in July 2017, was a smaller version of the LG V20 (or V34 in Japan). The second Q-device from LG, the LG Q8 of 2018, was just announced, but it’s not the first time we hear about it. It was certified two months ago in Korea.

It is official now and is marketed as a premium-mid-ranger that packs a 6.2-inch screen, high-performance camera, and premium sound, for the multimedia addicts. Priced at 539,000 Korean won (around $480), it brings a built-in stylus to scribble your memos on any screen.

The key selling points include premium sound, delivered by a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS:X 3D technology. Also, the camera is a 16-megapixel single-shooter with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology. A “Q lens” feature analyzes the subject and finds related information on the Internet. There’s no wide-angle lens on the back but the 5MP front facer does indeed feature ultra-wide angle. It can also take a beating thanks to military safety standard ‘MIL-STD 810G’ certification by the US Department of Defense, in addition to IP68-rating for waterproof and dustproof construction.

You can find all the specs above, but there’s currently no word on global availability just yet for this smaller V35 variant, that will arrive in two colors: Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue.