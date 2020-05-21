LG Q61 has been announced in Korea. The smartphone was launched as LG K61 for global markets in February this year.

It comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for realistic 7.1-channel experience, dedicated Google Assistant button and MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.

LG Q61 specifications

Display 6.5-inch 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ SoC MediaTek Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, expandable up to 2TB with microSD Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)

Front: 16MP punch-hole Battery 4,000mAh OS Android 10

The LG device is priced at 369,600 won (~ US$300) and will go on sale in South Korea starting May 29.

Source: LG