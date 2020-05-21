LG Q61

LG Q61 has been announced in Korea. The smartphone was launched as LG K61 for global markets in February this year.

It comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for realistic 7.1-channel experience, dedicated Google Assistant button and MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.

LG Q61 specifications

Display6.5-inch 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+
SoCMediaTek Helio P35
RAM4GB
Storage64GB, expandable up to 2TB with microSD
CamerasRear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)
Front: 16MP punch-hole
Battery4,000mAh
OSAndroid 10

The LG device is priced at 369,600 won (~ US$300) and will go on sale in South Korea starting May 29.

Source: LG

