LG Q61 has been announced in Korea. The smartphone was launched as LG K61 for global markets in February this year.
It comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for realistic 7.1-channel experience, dedicated Google Assistant button and MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.
LG Q61 specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio P35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, expandable up to 2TB with microSD
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)
Front: 16MP punch-hole
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|OS
|Android 10
The LG device is priced at 369,600 won (~ US$300) and will go on sale in South Korea starting May 29.
Source: LG