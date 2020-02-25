Up next
Author
Tags

LG has added a new mid-ranger to its smartphone portfolio – the LG Q51. LG’s latest smartphone has a rather generic design and uninspiring specifications, but the LG Q51 tries to make up for it with a military-grade build that can withstand a few accidental drops.

Moreover, the LG Q51 also supports 7.1 channel DTS:X stereo surround sound output and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. It also supports the in-house LG Pay service to facilitate cardless payments.

Here’s what the LG Q51 offers in terms of internal hardware:

  • 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch
  • Triple rear cameras (13-megapixel main + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor)
  • 13-megapixel selfie snapper
  • 2GHz octa-core processor (make unspecified)
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • 4,000mAh battery

The LG Q51 is priced at KRW 317,000 (approximately $260) and is now up for grabs in South Korea. However, details about its international availability are not known.

Source: LG

You May Also Like

Apple´s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac and more products on sale right now

These are some of the best deals available today. They include a couple of budget-friendly smartphones and latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac from Apple

Samsung may have already begun testing Android 11 for the Galaxy S10 series

A Samsung Galaxy S20+ was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform running Android R aka Android 11 on the software side.

ZEISS still invested in Nokia despite recent SONY partnership

ZEISS and HMD/Nokia still have a lot of exclusive things to offer in the future, despite the appearance of SONY in the picture.