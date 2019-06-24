Android

Patent suggests LG is considering punch holes for selfie cameras

Contents

LG so far, save for the notch, has managed to stay away from drilling holes in its smartphones in order to move hardware components from the bezel. However, a recently uncovered patent application, from the Turkish patent office, describes an LG smartphone with a punch hole, as suggested by the drawing below.

It still has a considerable bezel and an even larger chin, but this is just a schematic to illustrate the patent itself, which was granted at the end of April. If LG follows through with the project, we might soon see the first LG smartphone with a punch hole, and, as the schematics reveal, it will retain the triple-camera setup introduced with the LG V40.

lg punch hole

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Tiger Mobiles
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, LG, News, Rumors
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.