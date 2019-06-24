Patent suggests LG is considering punch holes for selfie cameras

LG so far, save for the notch, has managed to stay away from drilling holes in its smartphones in order to move hardware components from the bezel. However, a recently uncovered patent application, from the Turkish patent office, describes an LG smartphone with a punch hole, as suggested by the drawing below.

It still has a considerable bezel and an even larger chin, but this is just a schematic to illustrate the patent itself, which was granted at the end of April. If LG follows through with the project, we might soon see the first LG smartphone with a punch hole, and, as the schematics reveal, it will retain the triple-camera setup introduced with the LG V40.