LG Velvet is not the only phone the South Korean company has in the pipeline. An upcoming phone dubbed the LG Premier Pro Plus and carrying the model number L455DL has been spotted on the Google Play Console, indicating that an official launch is just around the corner.

Talking about specs, the LG Premier Pro Plus features an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22 is at the core paired with a paltry 2GB of RAM, while a fingerprint sensor is located on the rear panel.

The upcoming LG phone has a dual-camera setup consisting of a regular RGB sensor and a wide-angle lens. It supports storage expansion via a microSD card, but the phone was spotted with Android 9 (Pie) on the software side, which is downright disappointing for a phone set to debut in the second quarter of 2020 or later.

Via: GSMArena

You May Also Like
OnePlus pop-up boxes

You can get OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Pop-Up Boxes in India by paying just Rs 1,000 more

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box is priced at Rs 45,999 (~$602), whereas the pop-up box for the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 60,999 (~$798).

OnePlus releases Android 10-based OxygenOS beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus promised to upgrade the OnePlus 5 and 5T to Android 10 in Q2 2020, and is now taking the early steps towards achieving that goal.
OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite launch reportedly postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The launch has been pushed back “at least to upcoming summer”.