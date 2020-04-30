LG Velvet is not the only phone the South Korean company has in the pipeline. An upcoming phone dubbed the LG Premier Pro Plus and carrying the model number L455DL has been spotted on the Google Play Console, indicating that an official launch is just around the corner.

Talking about specs, the LG Premier Pro Plus features an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. MediaTek’s low-end Helio P22 is at the core paired with a paltry 2GB of RAM, while a fingerprint sensor is located on the rear panel.

The upcoming LG phone has a dual-camera setup consisting of a regular RGB sensor and a wide-angle lens. It supports storage expansion via a microSD card, but the phone was spotted with Android 9 (Pie) on the software side, which is downright disappointing for a phone set to debut in the second quarter of 2020 or later.

Via: GSMArena