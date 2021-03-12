LG has doesn’t have a stellar track record when it comes to rolling out software updates for its smartphone portfolio. The best example? Only one device by the company – the flagship LG V60 ThinQ – has tasted Android 11 in the US. Not even the ambitious LG Velvet has received the software upgrade, at least not in the US (the stable update has been released in its home market though). Now, LG has revealed its Android 11 roadmap, and it is disappointing, to say the least.

Android 12 will be out for Pixels before the $999 LG Wing gets Android 11 update

As per the schedule posted on LG’s German website (via AndroidPolice), the company is currently testing the Android 11 update for the LG Velvet’s 5G model and will release it in April. This will be followed by the LG G8X, which is scheduled to get the update only in the second half of 2021. Notably, LG G8X will be the only phone to get some Android 11 love between April and June.

At some point in Q3, the 4G model of LG Velvet (Review) will receive the long-overdue software upgrade, alongside the LG G8S. And finally, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the LG Wing, alongside the LG K52 and K42 budget phones will receive the update. It is worth noting here that the pricey LG Wing was launched not too long ago, and it will only get a taste of Android 11 when the Pixel phones will likely get Android 12. As per Google’s roadmap, the stable Android 12 update will be released around August this year.

LG Velvet, despite all the hype and hoopla, is yet to get a taste of Android 11

What makes the situation even worse is that the phones listed on LG’s Android 11 roadmap are unlocked models. So, in simple words, if you bought your LG phone from a carrier, it will almost certainly take a few more weeks for the update to arrive. And to be fair, it would make sense for the company to altogether abandon plans for Android 11 and focus on Android 12, at least for a phone like the swiveling LG Wing which costs a thousand dollars and will only receive the Android 11 upgrade in the fourth quarter of 2021.