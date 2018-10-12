Discounts and free service credit with LG phones on Project Fi

If you want to buy a new LG smartphone, Project Fi might have an interesting offer for you. Discounts on the price of the LG G7 ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ plus free service credit might be just what you were waiting for.

Yesterday we saw that Project Fi started selling new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices in BOGO deals, but today we get another deal. Both the LG G7 ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ have gotten a $200 discount. This gives us the G7 for just $549 and the V35 for $699. You also get $150 in service credits, and the conditions aren’t that complicated. You need to buy a device and activate it within the next 30 days on a SIM full service. Other requirements say that you must also be 18 or older and have Google Payments and a Project Fi account. The service credit will be received 40 to 60 days after activation, but it will be canceled if you return or cancel the service.