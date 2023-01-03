It's the new year, which means it's CES time. While the event officially kicks off on January 5, 2023, several companies have already revealed what they plan to bring to the show floor when it opens to the public. LG has showcased its new 2023 OLED TV models, including the new Z3, G3, and C3 OLED evo series, with smarter features and better image quality.

The new Z3, G3, and C3 OLED evo series TVs are the flagship products in LG's 2023 OLED lineup. These upgraded, new models provide higher brightness, color accuracy, clarity, and detail thanks to the precision and performance of LG OLED evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6.

The α9 AI Processor Gen6 is equipped with LG's most advanced AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to deliver exceptional picture and sound quality. With features like improved upscaling and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, AI Picture Pro helps to reveal the depth and detail in every frame, resulting in a clearer and more lifelike viewing experience.

LG G3 OLED evo uses the new Brightness Booster Max technology, which increases brightness by up to 70% through a new light control architecture and algorithms. This technology maps and controls brightness on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper and more realistic images. The G3 OLED evo models also feature the ultra-seamless One Wall Design, which leaves no visible gap when wall-mounted and adds style to your living room.

As expected, the new TVs also come pre-installed with the latest webOS that features a redesigned user interface and comes with plenty of personalization options. The 'Quick Cards' feature makes it easier to access your favorite content, while the AI Concierge feature provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and viewing history.

The new LG TVs are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified, but there are massive upgrades on the audio front. LG says the new OLED TVs can seamlessly integrate with the company's latest soundbars for a superior home cinema experience. The WOW Orchestra3 feature combines the audio channels of both the TV and soundbar to create a more immersive sound.

LG hasn't forgotten about gamers as well. The new TVs are equipped with a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag, and up to four HDMI 2.1a compliant ports. They are also equipped with the Game Optimizer, which allows users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features, such as game-genre display presets and settings for G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

In addition to supporting a wide range of features compliant with HDMI 2.1a, LG's 2023 OLED TVs are the first to be certified by the HDMI organization for Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR). QMS-VRR eliminates the momentary "black screen" that can sometimes occur when switching between content played from different devices connected via the TV's HDMI 2.1a ports.

LG also says that its new TVs have been created with sustainability in mind. The company claims that these TVs require fewer materials to produce than conventional LED TVs, use components made from recycled plastics, and are shipped in eco-friendly packaging. They have also been certified low blue light by TÜV Rheinland and flicker-free by UL Solutions, reducing the strain on the eyes.

LG has not disclosed all the details about its 2023 OLED TV lineup, including its pricing, availability, and specific models. However, we can expect to get more information at CES 2023 later this week. For the latest information on LG's 2023 OLED TV lineup and other exciting technology debuts at CES 2023, be sure to follow Pocketnow for updates.

