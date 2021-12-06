LG OLED G1 Series, NanoCell 80 and more devices are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have spotted a wide variety of LG smart TVs and other great devices on sale. First up, we have the LG OLED G1 Series that is currently receiving some love on its 55 and 77-inch models. The smaller variant is currently available for $1,697 after receiving a $200 discount that represents 10 percent savings. And if you want the larger 77-inch model, you will find it going for $3,797 after a $203 discount. In addition, this device features an ultra-slim Gallery Design, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered AI, and it comes ready for WiSA support in case you want this feature in your new device.

Suppose you are looking for more affordable options. In that case, we have the LG OLED A1 Series receiving a 25 percent discount on its 48-inch model, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing smart TVs for $897 after a $303 discount. This smart TV features 60Hz refresh rates, WiSA support, Gaming Mode, Dolby Cinema, and more. You can also check out the 55 and 65-inch models, as they are also on sale.

The LG NanoCell 80 Series is still more affordable, as you can pick up the 55-inch model for $677 after a $123 discount that translates to 15 percent savings. However, the best savings come with the 65-inch variant that receives 23 percent savings so that you can pick one up for $847. Still, you can also opt for the LG NanoCell 75 series that goes for $447 after a 10 percent discount. But you may want to check out the 50, 55, 65, and 86-inch options that are getting more than $360 savings.

LG OLED G1 Series Smart TV LG OLED A1 Series LG NanoCell 80 Series

Finally, you can also opt for a VIZIO M-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV that is now available for $598 after an $81.99 discount on its 65-inch model. This device comes with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in. Plus, you get support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a variable refresh rate. You can also make your current device smarter if you purchase a Chromecast with Google TV that sells for $39 at Walmart, which is almost $11 less than its current price tag.