LG OLED C1 Series, Sony’s X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV and more devices are on sale

Savings keep getting better at Amazon.com, where you can find the LG OLED C1 series starting at $1,097 on its entry-level model that comes with a 48-inch 4K display with 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, that also supports Dolby Cinema. This model usually goes for $1,397, which means you can score $300 savings. If you want a larger canvas, you can opt for the 55-inch that is going for $1,297, which translates to $203 savings. The best savings come with the 65-inch variant that sells for $1,797 and the 77-inch model that is up for grabs at $2,997, which means $703 and $903 savings, respectively.

The Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is seeing a $100 discount on its 75-inch model, meaning that you can purchase yours for $1,598. Savings get better with the 65-inch variant is getting a $301.99 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,198, while the 55-inch model sells for $998 after a $201 discount. This option comes with Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR that tries to understand how we see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and other great features. Plus, it will work great with your PlayStation 5 if you have already managed to get your hands on one.

LG OLED C1 Series Sony X90J Apple TV 4K

Another product to consider is Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB storage model, seeing a $20 discount, meaning you can take yours home for just $160. You will see the first 5 percent discount on the product’s landing page, while the extra $10 savings will be reflected at checkout.

Other deals include the Wyze Cam v3 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera that currently sells for $30 after getting a 28 percent discount that almost gets you $12 savings. The Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $280, as it comes with $49 savings on its Satin Chrome finish. Honeywell Home WiFi Thermostat with 1 Smart Room Sensor is now available for $178 after scoring a $23.99 discount, and finally, the Garmin vivomove 3s is getting a massive 40 percent discount so that you can buy yours for $150.