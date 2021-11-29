LG OLED C1 Series is seeing $200 discount right now!

We are getting close to saying goodbye to tons of deals. Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals are almost over, but we have managed to spot several deals on outstanding products that will most likely stay around a bit longer. For instance, there is a nice variety of smart TVs on sale, starting with the LG OLED C1 Series available for $1,097 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $200 savings for anyone interested in picking up the 48-inch model.

The LG OLED C1 Series features a 48-inch 4K smart TV capable of 120Hz refresh rates, IA-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, Gaming mode, LG’s Α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K that will transform all your content to 4K. It will also provide support for your favorite digital assistants. And you will also be able to enjoy a fantastic audio experience thanks to its support for high-fidelity speakers with WiSA connectivity.

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV A beautiful smart TV that will deliver amazing images and audio thanks to its α9 GEN 4 AI Processor 4K and other great features

However, you can pick up a new Smart TV for less, as the LG OLED A1 Series Smart TV is receiving a 25 percent discount, meaning that you can get the 48MP model for $897 after a $303 discount. The best part is that this option will get you a $100 credit with your purchase if you remember to enter promo code HBQ5KMZKGRRP at checkout. However, you can still score amazing savings on the latest Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Smart Fire TV that is still selling for $600 after a 28 percent discount that will score you $230 savings. However, this last deal is part of Cyber Monday savings, so you may want to hurry and choose whether this is the perfect TV for you or not.