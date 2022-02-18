LG OLED C1 Series, Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater and more products are on sale

We have found great deals for those interested in making their homes a bit smarter and better. First, the LG OLED C1 Series 4K smart TV receives a 34 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This means that you can get your new smart TV with 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, and more for $1,650. This deal will only be available for the next ten days or until sold out, so you may want to hurry.

You can also consider purchasing a new Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector that is currently receiving a $150 discount with an on-page coupon that will let you take one home for $1,450. This projector features Android TV 9.0 with support for more than five thousand apps, and you also get Dolby Digital Plus, 360 degrees of True 3D Audio, HDR10, and more. And if you don’t want to spend that much, you can settle for the 1080p model that sells for $750 after scoring a $50 discount after adding the on-page coupon. The Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector is a more affordable option, available for $260 after a $90 discount in renewed condition.

LG OLED C1 Series Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Google Nest Hub

And since we’re talking Wi-Fi, you can also check out the Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system that is currently available for $139 after a 30 percent discount that is only available for Prime members. In other words, you can get your new Wi-Fi router and save $60. However, savings get better when you get a 3-pack for $349 that will score $150 savings for those interested.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Google Nest Hub, which starts at $65. This deal lets you save $35 on any of its four different color options. And you can also take a look at the Google Nest Hub Max that goes for $189 after a $40 discount on both its Charcoal and Chalk color options. Just remember to act fast, as these deals will only be available until February 21st at 11:59 EST.