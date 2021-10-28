We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have spotted LG’s OLED C1 series 4K smart TV and other great devices for your home on sale. You can get the LG OLED C1 Series for as low as $1,097 after a 15 percent discount, which will get $200 savings for anyone interested. This will get you a new 48-inch smart TV and six free months of HBO Max. You will find savings on every model, including the 55-inch, 77 inch, and 83-inch variants, but the best savings come with the 65-inch model that’s receiving a 28 percent discount which translates to $703 savings. In other words, you will be able to get your new smart TV for $1,797, and you also get six free months of HBO Max.

Your new LG OLED C1 Series supports the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, but if you do not love LG’s user interface, you can also pick up a Roku Streaming Stick 4K that sells for $35 after seeing a 30 percent discount that will get you $15 savings. This amazing streaming stick supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, and a Roku Voice Remote featuring TV controls.

We have also found the latest Apple Watch Series 7 getting a $50 discount on some of its models, starting with the LTE model with a 45mm case in Graphite and a Graphite Milanese loop that is now available for $769. And if you need a new wireless charger for your new Watch, you can get the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock that is now available for $100 after a 29 percent discount that will get you $40 savings. Or get the OLEBR Charger Stand for Apple Watch for just $14.35 after a 15 percent discount.