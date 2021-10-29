We have been getting several deals on LG smart TVs over the last few days, but a few more can’t hurt. We have recently spotted the LG OLED A1 Series selling for as low as $897 on its 48-inch model after receiving a 25 percent discount that will get $303 savings to anyone who wishes to purchase one. If you want a larger display, we recommend you check out the 77-inch model since it’s the one getting the second-best discount of the bunch, as you can pick one up for $2,697 after a $503 discount. And just like yesterday, all these devices will get you six free months of HBO Max, in case you’re interested.

You will also find amazing deals over at Samsung.com since the company is still celebrating its Samsung Week sales event, where you will find The Frame TV getting up to $800 savings and 50 percent savings when you feel like customizing the bezel of your new smart TV. In other words, you can get your new TV for as low as $450 or get yours for less than $10 a month when you take advantage of the Early Black Friday Prices.

You will also find amazing deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s still getting up to $900 savings when you trade in up to four of your current devices. In other words, you can get your new Galaxy Z Fold with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for $900.

If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can get any of the regular models in Phantom Black for $350, which comes with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. However, you can get an extra. However, you will also have to trade in up to four of your current devices to get the extra $600 savings. Still, you can also opt for the latest Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 unlocked for $500 if you manage to get the $600 trade-in discount.