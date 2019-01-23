LG MWC 2019 teaser is all about gesture control

As rumors hinted earlier this week, LG is preparing something for February 24. Now we’ve got official confirmation as a teaser video popped up on LG’s YouTube channel. On Sunday, February 24, LG is planning a special event, with the occasion of MWC 2019. Will it be the LG G8, as rumored, or will it be something else?

The teaser video, embedded below, clearly hints at something involving gesture control. Not only does the hand gesture flip pages, but the tagline is “goodbye touch”. This could very well be a hardware feature of some sort, involving sensors, or a software feature, with a new UI. Or both.

We’ll be there to tell you all about it, in case things don’t leak earlier than that. After all, we’ve got an entire month to look forward to.