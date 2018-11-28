LG Mobile gets third leader in three years

After years of coming up lean and struggling in earnings reports, LG’s mobile division is getting another executive shakeup — the fourth since 2014.

LG’s current home entertainment president, Brian Kwon, will replace Hwang Jeong-hwan as mobile communications chief. Hwang, who was appointed almost exactly one year ago, will move to the company’s convergence business development office.

Hwang replaced Juno Cho, who was granted leadership of mobile at the start of 2015. Before Cho was Jong-Seok Park, who had a three-year run as mobile communications president and CEO.

LG brought about a more aggressive and straightforward marketing campaign to support the G7 ThinQ this year, but has not generated enough sales to offset ad costs.

Changes across the wider LG Electronics hierarchy include CEO Jo Seong-jin switching to a planning and strategy role while CFO and president David Jung dives into daily operations.

Changes will be in effect from December 1.