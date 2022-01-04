LG launches new OLED and Mini LED TVs at CES 2022

LG announced its latest TV lineup at CES 2022. LG showed off its latest G2 and C2 series of smart TVs and new display technologies that further improve the image quality, brightness, and overall viewing experience. LG’s webOS also comes with several new features and improvements.

LG G2 and C2 Series

LG’s OLED Evo technology will be available in the new G2 and select C2 series to offer higher brightness levels for more realistic images. The TVs are also powered by the company’s latest α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor. The new chipset will improve the brightness and heat dissipation and offer a more advanced algorithm to improve image quality. The new chipset leverages deep learning and enhanced 4K upscaling performance, as well as tone mapping and a better sense of depth detection through foreground object enhancement. The new α9 Gen 5 also expands LG’s AI Sounds Pro feature that provides better audio features through the TV’s built-in speaker, able to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sounds.

The 2022 G2 series will be available at a new size, an 83-inch model, as well as the world’s first 97-inch OLED model that will be sold alongside the existing 55, 65, and 77-inch lineup. The G2 series will have a slightly refined design that makes it more attractive in living rooms. The new generation of TVs will also feature a thinner bezel. The C2 series will be offered in a 42-inch OLED TV model, and it will be ideal for console and PC gaming, according to LG. The new 42-inch panel will be sold alongside the 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch models.

LG says that all of its 2022 OLED lineups will have 100-percent color fidelity and 100-percent color volume. All of the OLED panels will go through rigorous testing to ensure they’re glare-free, and are certified TÜV Rheinland for their low blue light performance.

webOS 22

LG’s new webOS 22 will introduce personal profiles. Each user will be able to sign in easily, and switching between multiple profiles will be an easy and smooth task. Each profile will let users set up fast access to favorite streaming services and other third-party apps and receive personal recommendations based on viewing history. Logging in to a different profile can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone using the NFC Magic Tap feature.

The NFC Magic Tap feature will also let users mirror mobile screens to the TV, and mirror content from one TV to another in a home. Always Ready mode will also turn the TV into a media display when not in use, and it can show artworks, music playback controls as well as time. WebOS 22 will be available to all LG 2022 OLED TVs.

LG QNED Mini LED

LG also unveiled its QNED TV lineup for 2022 at CES. The new Quantum Dot NanoCell technology will improve color reproduction with 100-percent color volume. The brightness also received enhancements, and it’ll be brighter than before. The contrast will also improve better performance thanks to LG’s Precision Dimming Technology. All models starting from the QNED90 Series are certified with 100-percent color consistency and offer better viewing angles.