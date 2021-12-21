LG launches its first-ever gaming laptop with 300Hz display and RTX 3080

LG has forayed into the world of gaming laptops with the launch of its new UltraGear 17G90Q. The company is known for its lightweight LG Gram laptop has now built a full-fledged gaming system with high-end specs. LG's UltraGear gaming laptop packs an Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card. These fast internals are coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe storage making the laptop on par with other gaming laptops from Asus, Acer, and Lenovo.

The company hasn't compromised on the display as well. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q features a 300Hz refresh rate 17-inch 1080p IPS display. LG claims that the laptop's display boasts 99% sRGB coverage and a 1ms response time. On the connectivity front, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop features one USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type-C port with USB-PD and Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 port, a headphone out port, one HDMI input port, an Ethernet port, and a microSD slot. The laptop is powered by a 93Wh battery.

The laptop is made out of an aluminum case with an appealing grey and purple color scheme. For a gaming laptop, the build is quite small as well. LG has managed to pack all of this in a 21.4mm body that weighs only 2.64kg. Other features of the laptop include a power button fingerprint scanner Wi-Fi 6, 1080p web camera, Windows Hello support, stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra, vapor chamber cooling system, and UltraGear Studio software for controlling the laptop's performance, fan speed, and keyboard's RGB lighting.

Pricing for the 17G90Q hasn't been announced just yet but we expect LG to reveal more about this laptop at the CES 2022 event. LG says that its first gaming laptop will be available in the United States and South Korea in early 2022.

Source LG | Via The Verge