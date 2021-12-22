LG launches DualUp monitor with an odd aspect ratio

LG, recently, has been quite active in announcing new products. The company unveiled its first-ever gaming laptop just a few days ago, and now, it has announced two new monitors ahead of the CES 2022 event: the LG UltraFine Display and DualUp monitor. While the UltraFine one is, well, Ultra-Fine and tradition-looking monitor whereas the DualUp monitor isn't the normal monitor you expect it to be.

The LG DualUp is neither a vertical monitor nor a horizontal monitor — it's somewhere in between. Instead of having an aspect ratio of 16:9, the DualUp monitor has a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. LG says this screen gives you “the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance.” The company says this form factor can minimize side-to-side head movements which cause neck pain.

It has a resolution of 2560x2880 pixels and measures 27.6 inches on the diagonal. LG says the DualUp covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and tops at the peak brightness of 300 nits. It even has a unique stand. The LG DualUp attaches to LG's box-included Ergo stand that attaches to most desks. LG is pitching this monitor for video editors who can have the content on top and editing tools on the bottom in one large window. The LG DualUp doesn't support AMD FreeSync.

The LG UltraFine Display is the high-end normal-looking monitor from LG. It is the traditional 32-inch 4K UHD monitor with a more conventional aspect ratio and it is the first one from the company to use LG's new Nano IPS Black panel technology. Thanks to this new technology, the UltraFine Display has a contrast ratio of 2,000:1. It features a peak brightness of 400 nits and also features AMD FreeSync. Both the monitors have a number of ports at the back, like USB-C, DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports.

LG says it will reveal more about these monitors at CES 2022 on January 4th. It isn't known if the company is planning a physical event at the time as many, including T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter, and even Amazon, have canceled their physical CES 2022 press event due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.