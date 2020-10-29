LG K92 5G

LG has announced a new 5G smartphone – the LG K92 5G. It is an affordable 5G handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a punch-hole on the top. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card slot.

On the optics front, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and a pair of stereo speakers. It will be available in Titan Gray color option for $359. The LG K92 5G will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and UScellular shortly. Pricing, availability, and customer promotions will vary by network partner.

LG K92 5G specifications:

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform
  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision Punch Hole Display
  • Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB (usable up to 99GB) of storage / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)
  • Camera:
    • Rear:
      • 64MP Standard (81˚ / F1.78 / 0.7 μm)
      • 5MP Ultra Wide Angle (115˚ / F2.2 / 1.12 μm)
      • 2MP Depth (88.8˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)
      • 2MP Macro (84 ˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)
    • Front: 16 MP (77˚ / F2.0 / 1.0 μm)
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Operating System: Android 10
  • Dimensions: 6.55 in x 3.04 in x 0.33 in, 7.14 oz
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / NFC / Bluetooth 5.1 / USB Type-C
  • Colors: Titan Gray
  • Others: Stereo Speakers / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side Mounted Fingerpint Sensor
