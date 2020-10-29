LG has announced a new 5G smartphone – the LG K92 5G. It is an affordable 5G handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a punch-hole on the top. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card slot.
On the optics front, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and a pair of stereo speakers. It will be available in Titan Gray color option for $359. The LG K92 5G will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and UScellular shortly. Pricing, availability, and customer promotions will vary by network partner.
LG K92 5G specifications:
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision Punch Hole Display
- Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB (usable up to 99GB) of storage / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)
- Camera:
- Rear:
- 64MP Standard (81˚ / F1.78 / 0.7 μm)
- 5MP Ultra Wide Angle (115˚ / F2.2 / 1.12 μm)
- 2MP Depth (88.8˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)
- 2MP Macro (84 ˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)
- Front: 16 MP (77˚ / F2.0 / 1.0 μm)
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Operating System: Android 10
- Dimensions: 6.55 in x 3.04 in x 0.33 in, 7.14 oz
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / NFC / Bluetooth 5.1 / USB Type-C
- Colors: Titan Gray
- Others: Stereo Speakers / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side Mounted Fingerpint Sensor