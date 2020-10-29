LG has announced a new 5G smartphone – the LG K92 5G. It is an affordable 5G handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a punch-hole on the top. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card slot.

On the optics front, it sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and a pair of stereo speakers. It will be available in Titan Gray color option for $359. The LG K92 5G will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and UScellular shortly. Pricing, availability, and customer promotions will vary by network partner.

LG K92 5G specifications: