Android

LG the latest to support South Korea’s lawsuit against Qualcomm

Contents
LG building

The Korean Fair Trade Commission lost one major ally in its lawsuit against chipmaker Qualcomm but has now gained another.

BusinessKorea reports that LG has filed amici briefings supporting the FTC. The commission had issued a $915 million fine to Qualcomm in 2016 after finding that it had used patent licensing mechanisms to achieve a near-monopoly on the mobile modem market.

Samsung had initially signed onto the FTC’s case, but dropped out later on as it had inked a new cross-licensing deal with its counterpart. Ironically, “industry watchers” say that LG’s bargaining position with Qualcomm has deteriorated.

Nonetheless, LG is joining a group of Apple, Huawei, Intel and MediaTek in ensuring that the fine is enforced and perhaps further damages. The trial process is expected to take years.

The Taiwanese government has also fined the semiconductors company on the same issue while the US Federal Trade Commission is days await from beginning its trial.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Source
BusinessKorea
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
government, Korea, Lawsuit, LG, News, patnets, qualcomm, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed